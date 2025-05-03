Shadab Khan to miss PSL 10 match against Quetta Gladiators

Islamabad United's Shadab Khan in action during their PSL 10 match against Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on April 23, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: In a major setback for Islamabad United, captain Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Quetta Gladiators, scheduled to take place here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

According to an official statement from the franchise, Shadab experienced discomfort in his groin while batting during last night’s match against Peshawar Zalmi.

Following the game, the team’s medical staff arranged a precautionary scan to assess the extent of the injury.

The franchise stated that the scan report is still awaited and any further updates on Shadab’s fitness will be shared once results are received.

For now, he has been rested from the match as a preventive measure.

Salman Ali Agha is likely to lead the team in Shadab Khan's absence.

“Shadab Khan felt pain while batting, so we have opted for a cautious approach and had him scanned. He would not be part of the lineup for today’s game against Quetta,” said an Islamabad United spokesperson.

Shadab’s absence is a big loss for the team, both as a leading all-rounder and as captain. His leadership and contributions with both bat and ball have been crucial throughout the tournament.

Islamabad United will now need to reshuffle their strategy and their playing XI ahead of an important fixture.

For the unversed, the defending champions are at the summit of the PSL 10 standings with five victories in seven matches and would need to win the upcoming contest to maintain their stay at the top.

Islamabad United squad for Quetta Gladiators:

Imad Wasim, Salman Ali Agha, Sahibzada Farhan, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Azam Khan, Rumman Raees, Salman Irshad, Saad Masood, Colin Munro, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Andries Gous, Ben Dwarshuis and Riley Meredith.