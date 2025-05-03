Robbie Ray stars as San Francisco Giants outclass Colorado Rockies

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) pitches the ball against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Oracle Park on May 2, 2025. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Home side San Francisco Giants on Saturday, secured a commanding 4-0 victory over Colorado Rockies here at the Pracle Park.

The hosts, as a result, improved their records to 20-13, while the Rockies fell down to 6-28.

Veteran opening man Robbie Ray put the Giants on the board, pitching seven shutout innings.

Ray gave up two hits and two walks while fanning eight, demonstrating his crisp command and frustrating Colorado batters throughout his appearance.

Hayden Birdsong shut out the last two innings, maintaining the shutout and fanning one in a scoreless appearance.

Offensively, San Francisco got on the board early, scoring all four of their runs in the third inning.

The rally had contributions from top to bottom in the lineup, as Matt Chapman, Wilmer Flores and Sam Huff each had a Run Batted In (RBI).

Heliot Ramos also had a good night, going two for two with a walk.

Matt Chapman spearheaded the attack, going one for four with an RBI and one run. LaMonte Wade Jr. and Mike Yastrzemski contributed a hit and scored one each, with Jung Hoo Lee contributing one hit in his four at-bats.

Colorado’s offence was stifled, managing only three hits and drawing three walks. The Rockies were unable to capitalise on their few baserunners, stranding multiple runners in scoring position.

The Giants will look to carry this momentum forward as they continue their homestand, while the Rockies are left searching for answers in what has been a dismal start to the 2025 season.