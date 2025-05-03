Babar Azam lauds Maaz Sadaqat on 'impressive' PSL debut

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam speak to posts match presentation after victory against Islamabad United in 22nd match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on May 02, 2025 — Screengrab

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam on Friday, spoke highly of 19-year-old debutant Maaz Sadaqat for his match-winning performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against defending champions Islamabad United.

Sadaqat, in his debut PSL match, made an immediate impact by scoring a dazzling 55 runs off just 33 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes.

His composed and aggressive knock helped Zalmi recover from an early collapse and eventually sealing a six-wicket victory.

The 19-year-old formed a vital 102-run stand with Babar Azam for the fourth wicket, steering the team to a six-wicket victory at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

For his outstanding knock under pressure, Maaz was rightfully named the Player of the Match.

Speaking during the post-match presentation on Friday, Babar praised the young batter’s temperament and skills, crediting the middle-order batter for the victory.

“Maaz batted brilliantly under pressure. His confidence at the crease gave me belief as well. The credit for this win goes to him,” Babar said.

Babar acknowledged Maaz’s attacking approach at the start of the innings as crucial, terming his maturity impressive.

“He played fearlessly from the beginning and took the pressure off. His maturity is impressive for someone so young,” Babar praised.

Babar Azam also credited Maaz Sadaqat for playing a key role in his own half-century.

“Initially, I could not find my rhythm, but Maaz’s positive intent helped me settle. His support boosted my confidence,” he noted.

Commenting on Zalmi’s revamped batting lineup, Babar said, “We are trying new combinations and adjusting the batting order. Against Islamabad, it clicked well.”

Looking ahead, Babar emphasised the importance of building on this momentum.

“Winning gives confidence. We will focus on correcting our mistakes and take every game with a fresh mindset. The goal is to stay consistent and qualify for the next stage,” he concluded.