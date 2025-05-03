Saud Shakeel gears up for white-ball cricket

Quetta Gladiators' captain Saud Shakeel speaks to Pakistan Cricket Board digital platform on April 30, 2025. — Screengrab

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators’ captain Saud Shakeel revealed that his focus has now shifted on white-ball cricket.

While speaking to Geo News in Lahore on Saturday, Shakeel explained that the national team hardly plays Test matches, which is why he is now adapting his training and mindset to meet the demands of one-day and T20 cricket.

"We do not have a lot of Test matches, so I have decided to focus more on white-ball cricket. I am adjusting my game and preparing accordingly because this is where the opportunities lie now," he said.

Addressing recent criticism on his strike rate and playing style, the 29-year-old said that fans and critics often do not understand the conditions or team strategy.

"Everyone wants to play modern-day cricket with high strike rates, but it is not always possible. Some pitches allow a 170 or 200 strike rate, others do not even allow 100. You cannot expect every player to play with the same aggression — that would lead to quick collapses. Each player has a different role and I play mine as needed," he explained.

Reflecting on his Pakistan Super League (PSL) experience, the left-handed batter said the Gladiators have found confidence playing at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, which now serves as their home ground.

"We have performed well here. The stadium has its own charm and the conditions suit our bowlers. We would prefer Lahore to remain our home venue," he shared.

Shakeel, who is captaining a PSL team for the first time, called the role a learning opportunity.

"Leadership comes with responsibility. Having experienced players like Mohammad Amir helps. His aggressive style is something young bowlers should learn from. I also try to bring that intensity to the field," he said.

He rejected claims that PSL’s popularity is declining, noting that fans turnout in Lahore and Rawalpindi remains strong.

"From what I have seen, interest is still high. I have not noticed a drop compared to past seasons," he concluded.