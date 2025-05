Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 10, QG vs IU today Match 23

Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United face off in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 03, 2025. — Geo Super

LAHORE: The 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 is currently underway between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

PLAYING XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Abrar Ahmed, Hassan Nawaz, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Mark Chapman, Rilee Rossouw, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Faheem Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad and Finn Allen.

Islamabad United: Kyle Mayers, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha (c), Andries Gous (wk), Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah and Salman Irshad.