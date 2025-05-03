‘PSL holds a special place in my heart’, says Viv Richards

An Un-dated picture of Legendary West Indian cricketer Sir Vivian Richards in the Quetta Gladiators jersey. — Twitter/@TeamQuetta

LAHORE: Legendary West Indian cricketer Sir Vivian Richards has lauded the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for its professional environment and warm atmosphere, calling it his most comfortable cricketing home.

The 73-year-old has been associated with the PSL since its early days as a mentor for the Quetta Gladiators.

Speaking in an interview to local social media platform on Saturday, he said, “The PSL has always been special for me. The environment, the people, the franchise — everything feels just right. Even after a decade, it still feels like the first day,” he appreciated.

Richards, who played a key role in West Indies’ World Cup triumphs in 1975 and 1979, added that the league has grown in stature and continues to produce exciting cricket.

“The PSL has given us some thrilling matches and helped nurture top talent from Pakistan. It is a league that deserves more global appreciation,” he said.

Known for his explosive batting in the pre-T20 era, Richards reflected on how much he would have enjoyed the modern game.

“With the kind of bats used today, I think I would have been even more dangerous. T20 would have been a perfect format for my style of play,” he said.

He also highlighted how modern white-ball cricket favours batters, especially with two new balls in ODIs.

“Fans come for the big hits and the game is evolving that way,” he added.

On Gladiators’ current campaign, Richards remains optimistic.

“We are gaining momentum and our goal is to compete hard and bring back our winning form. The dream is to reach the final and win the title again,” he concluded.