Umar Akmal advises Rizwan to change his game

Pakistan's wicketkeeper batter Umar Akmal during the training session with the squad in Dubai on September 19, 2016. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Test cricketer Umar Akmal has raised concerns on Mohammad Rizwan’s performance, while advising him to improve his performance and adopt a more modern style of play.

Speaking on a local TV channel on Friday, pointed out that the wicketkeeper-batter seemed more focused on becoming the top scorer in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

"That is not how comebacks happen," Akmal remarked.

"It looks like Rizwan is playing for a comeback. Even if he scores just 20 runs, the team should win. If the team wins, the selectors will automatically notice that Rizwan's contributions are helping the side,

“You cannot make a successful comeback by playing only for yourself," he reiterated.

He also emphasised the need for Rizwan to improve his strike rate and warned that if his current mindset continues, even his spot in the One Day International (ODI) squad could be at risk.

Akmal stated that if Rizwan, both as a captain and a batter, underperforms in one or two series, it could create serious difficulties for him going forward.

While criticising on Pakistan's current approach, he said that in today’s modern cricket, the mindset of scoring just 200 or 250 runs to win matches is outdated.

"That era is gone. If the team does not score 350 in ODIs, they are not secure. Big totals are now essential for victory," he added.

On the other hand, Akmal also advised PCB’s chairman Mohsin Naqvi to hold a meeting with both the red-ball and white-ball captains for betterment of Pakistan Cricket.

"My request to the chairman is to sit with both captains and give clear instructions to them. We have to play aggressive, modern-day cricket, no matter the pitch conditions. Only then will we see real improvement in our cricket," he concluded.