Premier League: Manchester edge past Wolves in tight Encounter

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at Etihad Stadium on May 2, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Manchester City secured a narrow but crucial 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League clash here at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Kevin De Bruyne strikes in the 35th minute. The victory keeps City putting pressure on the title race, now third on the table with 64 points from 35 games.

City dominated the game, taking 64 percent of possession and making 684 passes with 90 percent accuracy. Although they were far better in possession, they only saw two shots on target from a possible nine attempts. Wolves also crushed their defense but could only register one shot on target from six attempts.

The game was a fairly tidy affair, with no yellow or red cards shown. Wolves, though, earned 11 fouls compared to City's seven and took more corners five to four, indicating their occasional threat on the break.

After winning the match, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expressed his thoughts on the team's progress, stating that they have improved and are now consistently winning matches.

"We are better than weeks ago, winning games in a row," Guardiola told Sky Sports. "It's good to win when we play the way we played today, but we cannot relax Southampton, Bournemouth, and Fulham (left to play)."

In the table, Liverpool are still at the helm with 82 points, then Arsenal on 67. City's victory keeps them just three points behind Arsenal, and Newcastle and Chelsea closely follow with 62 and 60 points respectively. City have played one additional game compared to their nearest contenders, and thus their title chances gain an impetus in the latter part of the season.

With just three games left, every point counts, and today’s win could prove pivotal in a thrilling Premier League run-in.