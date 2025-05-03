PFF gears up for crucial presidential election on May 20

Headquarters of the Pakistan Football Federation in Lahore. — Facebook/PFF

KARACHI: After nearly six years without an elected leader, the race for the presidency of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is finally around the corner.

With the scrutiny process completed, the PFF’s FIFA-appointed normalisation committee, on Friday, has released its final list of candidates.

Three contenders are in the fray, Taha Alizai and Mohsin Gilani — longtime figures in Pakistani football and Haji Zakaullah, a new face on the national scene with growing support from Punjab.

The election, scheduled for May 20, is set to conclude the FIFA-mandated normalisation committee reign that began in September 2019, following years of internal conflict and administrative chaos.

The incoming president will immediately face major challenges, including reviving domestic football, which has seen limited activity under the interim setup.

The new leadership will also need to address long-standing efforts to launch a franchise-style league, an idea that has failed to take off in the absence of stable management.

Equally critical is the task of providing better growth opportunities for national teams, particularly as the men’s side competes in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers.

Taha and Mohsin bring decades of experience. Mohsin is a former FIFA development officer, while Taha is the founder of Karachi United FC, one of Pakistan’s first professionally run football clubs.

Both previously backed Zahir Shah in his power struggle with ex-president Faisal Saleh Hayat but distanced themselves after shifts in the NC's leadership.

Zahir was initially seen as the frontrunner before a 10-year ban last month barred him from running, clearing the way for Taha’s candidacy. Candidates need five endorsements from the 25-member PFF congress.