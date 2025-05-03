Why Babar Azam batted at number three? Inzamam tells

Peshawar Zalmi’s team director Inzamam-ul-Haq post match press conference at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on May 02, 2025. — Screebgrab

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi’s team director, Inzamam-ul-Haq on Friday, revealed that Babar Azam himself decided to demote himself in the batting order in their match against Islamabad United on May 02, 2025.

Zalmi came up with a surprising change in their opening pair, with Saim Ayub coming in with Mitcell Owen, after they were set to chase 144 runs. The new opening pair didn’t work for them but Babar, at number three, scored winning runs for his team alongside 19-year-old Maaz Sadaqat.

Zalmi’s clinical performance marked a strong comeback in the tournament.

Speaking at a post-match press conference after Zalmi’s emphatic win over United, Inzamam shed light on the captain’s tactical shift.

“Babar Azam is a top-class player. It was his own choice to bat at number three,” Inzamam said.

“He felt that Mitchell Owen could add more firepower at the top, giving Zalmi a strong start with aggressive hitting,” he added.

He also highlighted that Babar’s focus on team strategy shows leadership and maturity.

The 55-year-old also emphasised the importance of Babar improving his strike rate, which he believes would benefit not just Zalmi, but Pakistan’s national team as well.

“If Babar boosts his strike rate, it will positively impact both Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi,” he stressed.

The former Pakistan captain also spoke highly of young batter Maaz, who impressed everyone with a composed and impactful innings.

“Sadaqat showed excellent temperament, which is crucial in T20 cricket,” Inzamam noted.

“He was given a chance at the right moment and he made the most of it,” former captain acknowledged.

Reflecting on the team’s early setbacks in the tournament, he admitted that the team did not start the season well, while expressing hope that Zalmi will be in a stronger position in the upcoming matches.