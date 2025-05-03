Rockets ignite late rally to force decisive game seven against Warriors

Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (right) questions the call after a play against Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (left) during the fourth quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center on Apr 28, 2025. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: The Houston Rockets defeated the Golden State Warriors by 115-107 here at Chase Center on Friday.

The Rockets’ victory ensures a decisive game seven with the series levelled at 3-3. The seventh game will decide who advances to the next round.

Veteran guard Fred VanVleet was the standout performer with 29 points, including eight assists and eight rebounds in a clutch performance that steadied the Rockets during crucial stretches.

He was backed by Alperen Şengün’s dominant presence in the paint, who posted a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds in 37 minutes.

The coach, Ime Udoka, praised VanVleet, emphasising the value of experience during the postseason, noting that veterans like him understands the urgency of playoff basketball. He acknowledged the regular season can feel monotonous, but playoff intensity brings renewed focus.

"I think people, especially veterans, know the urgency of the playoffs, and it gets monotonous at times through the regular season," Rockets coach Ime Udoka said while discussing VanVleet.

"Sometimes (they) pace themselves, save themselves for the right moment, and obviously, Fred came out not shooting his best. And he's had some really good stretches lately. He knows what it is. He's been a champion. Been there, done that. So wouldn't expect anything less than that from him."

The Rockets jumped out to an early lead, scoring 25-21 over the Warriors in the first quarter and never relinquishing the advantage, though Golden State did mount a third-quarter surge. Houston's bench played key minutes, with Tari Eason sparking the team with eight points and two rebounds in 16 minutes.

Amen Thompson scored 14 points and seven rebounds, and Steven Adams contributed veteran grit and defensive presence in the paint with 17 points and five rebounds.

For the Golden State Warriors, the home loss was a dismal pill to swallow after fighting back to force the series in the early part of the week. They now have the difficult challenge of winning on the road in Game Seven against a youthful Rockets team full of momentum.

With the series tied 3-3, everyone now looks to Houston, where a win-or-go-home game is on the horizon. Tip-off for game seven is coming soon, with both sides battling to stay alive in the playoffs.