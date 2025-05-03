UAE earn Women's ODI status as USA lose their spot

The 10 captains stike a pose ahead of ICC Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers Abu Dhabi on April 24, 2024 — ICC

DUBAI: In a significant shake-up to international women's cricket, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday, has secured One Day International (ODI) status for the 2025–2029 cycle, officially replacing the United States of America (USA).

The updated list of 16 women’s teams with ICC ODI status will be enforced from May 12. The list includes five associate nations - Thailand, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea (PNG), Scotland and the UAE.

The UAE earned their spot as the next highest-ranked associate nation on the ICC Women’s T20I rankings — sitting at 16th.

Meanwhile, the USA women’s team is currently on Zimbabwe tour, where they lost the T20I series 2-1 but bounced back in ODI series with a seven-wicket win in the first game. The final match of the series will be played today.

To maintain or obtain ODI status, associate teams must play at least eight ODIs during a three to four year cycle.

Thailand and Scotland secured their status by participating in the recent Women's ODI World Cup Qualifiers in Pakistan.

Scotland impressed by defeating higher-ranked teams like West Indies and Thailand, finishing fourth among six teams.

Thailand, however, struggled throughout the tournament and ended in last place after losing all five matches.

Moreover, PNG and the Netherlands retained their ODI status based on their T20I rankings—13th and 15th respectively—without taking part in the qualifiers.

Pakistan and Bangladesh qualified for the upcoming ICC Women’s ODI World Cup in India.

It must be noted here that Australia continue to dominate the ODI rankings with 299 rating points, stretching their lead over second-placed England (279).