Agha Salman reacts after Islamabad United's defeat against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10

Islamabad United stand-in captain Salman Ali Agha during post-match conference after defeat in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 02, 2025. — Screengrab

LAHORE: Islamabad United's stand-in captain Salman Ali Agha opened up following his side's defeat to Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 clash at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Salman reflected on the team’s strategy and the batting collapse that led to their loss.

"We wanted to give everyone a chance ahead of key games so they’re ready to perform under pressure. But after the first wicket fell, we collapsed. Losing wickets in clusters cost us — you can’t afford that in T20s, and that’s why we couldn’t post a strong total," Salman said.

The defending champions suffered their second loss of the tournament, falling to Zalmi by six wickets.

Chasing a modest target of 144, Zalmi began aggressively as Mitchell Owen launched the first ball from Kyle Mayers for a straight six.

However, Mayers struck back immediately, dismissing Owen on the very next delivery and bringing captain Babar Azam to the crease alongside Saim Ayub.

Ben Dwarshuis maintained the pressure by removing Ayub for just one run in the second over, reducing Zalmi to 12-2 within 1.2 overs.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Haris then steadied the innings with a 26-run partnership for the third wicket before Riley Meredith removed Haris, who made 13 off 12 deliveries.

Making his PSL debut, Maaz impressed with a commanding half-century, accelerating the chase in partnership with skipper Babar.

Azam anchored the innings with a composed 53* off 49 balls, bringing up his 35th PSL fifty.

Although Naseem Shah ended the 100-run stand by dismissing Maaz for a superb 55 off 33 balls, Zalmi comfortably completed the chase in the 17th over.

Max Bryant sealed the win with the final runs, ensuring Zalmi’s victory with ease.