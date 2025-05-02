PSL 10 points table after Peshawar Zalmi crush Islamabad United

Peshawar Zalmi players celebrate during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 02, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Defending champions Islamabad United suffered their second defeat in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 after a six-wicket loss to Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a modest target of 144, Zalmi got off to a fiery start as Mitchell Owen smashed a straight six off the first delivery from Kyle Mayers.

However, Mayers struck back on the very next ball, removing Owen and bringing captain Babar Azam to the crease alongside Saim Ayub.

Ben Dwarshuis continued the pressure by dismissing Ayub for just one run in the following over, reducing Zalmi to 12-2 in just 1.2 overs.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Haris then steadied the innings with a 26-run stand for the third wicket before Riley Meredith removed Haris, who scored 13 off 12 balls.

Making his PSL debut, Maaz impressed with a brilliant half-century, accelerating the chase alongside his skipper. Babar Azam also played a composed innings, registering his 35th PSL fifty while anchoring the chase.

With just four runs required, Naseem Shah returned to the attack and ended the 100-run partnership by dismissing Maaz for a stellar 55 off 33 balls.

Nonetheless, Zalmi comfortably completed the chase in the 17th over, with Babar remaining unbeaten on 53 off 49 deliveries and Max Bryant hitting the winning runs.

- Updated PSL 10 Points Table -

Despite the defeat, Islamabad United remain at the top of the table with 10 points from seven matches, boasting five wins and a strong net run rate (NRR) of 0.774.

Lahore Qalandars, having played one more match, occupy second place with nine points from eight games, four wins, and the best NRR of the tournament so far at 1.110.

Quetta Gladiators also have nine points but from seven matches, placing third due to a slightly lower NRR of 1.034.

Karachi Kings sit fourth with eight points from seven matches and an NRR of 0.445, despite matching Quetta and Lahore in terms of wins.

Peshawar Zalmi have climbed to fifth place with six points from seven matches, though their negative NRR of -0.507 remains a concern.

Multan Sultans, with only one win in eight matches, have been officially eliminated from the tournament.