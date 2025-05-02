Peshawar Zalmi announce replacement for George Linde

George Linde celebrates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Irfan Khan (R) during the first T20 international cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on December 10, 2024. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday confirmed a player replacement for Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

England pacer Luke Wood, who was initially brought in as a replacement for Nahid Rana, has now officially replaced South Africa’s George Linde.

Linde has returned home due to family commitments.

The South African cricketer was named as a replacement for all-rounder Corbin Bosch, who was reportedly considering withdrawing from his PSL contract to join the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

When this news was filed, Peshawar Zalmi were 53-3 in their pursuit of a 144-run target, having lost Mitchell Owen, Saim Ayub, and Mohammad Haris.

Wood has been in impressive form during PSL 10, claiming seven wickets in five matches at an average of 19.42 and an economy rate of 7.15.

Led by Babar Azam, Peshawar Zalmi currently sit fifth on the points table with two wins and four losses from six games.

Updated Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 10:

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Ali, Hussain Talat, Nahid Rana, Luke Wood, Abdul Samad, Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Najibullah Zadran, Ali Raza, Maaz Sadaqat, Ahmed Daniyal, and Alzarri Joseph.