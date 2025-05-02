Detroit Tigers rally late to defeat Los Angeles Angels

ANAHEIM: Dillon Dingler's three-run homer propelled the Detroit Tigers to a 10-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on Friday.
The Tigers, improving to 20-12 for the season—the best record in the American League—were powered by key performances from several players.
Javier Baez and Gleyber Torres each launched a solo home run in the third inning to help extend Detroit’s lead.
Starting pitcher Casey Mize (5-1) threw seven innings, allowing four runs on seven hits. Mize was hit by a two-run shot from Jorge Soler in the third inning, and Logan O'Hoppe added a solo homer in the second inning.
Trailing 4-2 in the eighth inning, the Tigers mounted a comeback. Torres, who had three hits in the game, singled off Angels relief pitcher Ryan Zeferjahn.
Manager Ron Washington then brought in left-hander Reid Detmers (0-2), who faced Riley Greene. Greene walked, and an RBI single by Andy Ibanez brought the Tigers within one run at 4-3.
The Angels’ defense faltered as center fielder Jo Adell mishandled an Ibanez hit, allowing two runners to advance. After one runner was thrown out, Zach McKinstry hit a hard single to tie the game at 4-4.
With the game tied, Dingler, who had already recorded three hits, belted a long home run to left field, giving the Tigers a 7-4 lead. They extended their advantage to 10-4 in the ninth.
For Los Angeles, starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi went five innings, allowing two runs on five hits, striking out five batters, and walking one.
The Tigers’ solid all-around performance secured a key win as they continue their strong season in the American League.
