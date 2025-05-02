Detroit Tigers rally late to defeat Los Angeles Angels

Detroit Tigers second basde colt Keith (33) shortstop Trey Sweeney (27) left fielder Zach McKinstry (39) and outfielder hitter Riley Greene (31) celebrate the victory at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on May 1, 2025. — Reuters

ANAHEIM: Dillon Dingler's three-run homer propelled the Detroit Tigers to a 10-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on Friday.

The Tigers, improving to 20-12 for the season—the best record in the American League—were powered by key performances from several players.

Javier Baez and Gleyber Torres each launched a solo home run in the third inning to help extend Detroit’s lead.

Starting pitcher Casey Mize (5-1) threw seven innings, allowing four runs on seven hits. Mize was hit by a two-run shot from Jorge Soler in the third inning, and Logan O'Hoppe added a solo homer in the second inning.

Trailing 4-2 in the eighth inning, the Tigers mounted a comeback. Torres, who had three hits in the game, singled off Angels relief pitcher Ryan Zeferjahn.

Manager Ron Washington then brought in left-hander Reid Detmers (0-2), who faced Riley Greene. Greene walked, and an RBI single by Andy Ibanez brought the Tigers within one run at 4-3.

The Angels’ defense faltered as center fielder Jo Adell mishandled an Ibanez hit, allowing two runners to advance. After one runner was thrown out, Zach McKinstry hit a hard single to tie the game at 4-4.

With the game tied, Dingler, who had already recorded three hits, belted a long home run to left field, giving the Tigers a 7-4 lead. They extended their advantage to 10-4 in the ninth.

For Los Angeles, starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi went five innings, allowing two runs on five hits, striking out five batters, and walking one.

The Tigers’ solid all-around performance secured a key win as they continue their strong season in the American League.