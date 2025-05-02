Maaz Sadaqat shines on debut as Zalmi crush United by six wickets

Maaz Sadaqat and Babar Azam doing fist bump after 50-run stand during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 02, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi handed Islamabad United their second defeat of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 with a convincing six-wicket win at Gaddafi Stadium, thanks to stellar performances from Maaz Sadaqat and skipper Babar Azam.

Chasing a modest target of 144, Zalmi got off to an explosive start when Mitchell Owen launched a straight six off the very first ball of Kyle Mayers’ spell.

However, Mayers struck back immediately, dismissing Owen on the next delivery and bringing captain Babar Azam to the crease alongside Saim Ayub.

Ben Dwarshuis struck in the following over, removing Saim Ayub for just one, leaving Zalmi in early trouble at 12-2 after 1.2 overs.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Haris then added 26 runs for the third wicket before Haris was dismissed by Riley Meredith for 13 off 12 balls.

Zalmi found stability as Babar and debutant Maaz Sadaqat stitched together a crucial 50-run stand for the fourth wicket, taking the team to 93-3 by the end of the 12th over.

Maaz played a sensational knock in his first PSL outing, reaching a well-earned half-century and accelerating the chase alongside his captain.

Babar Azam also brought up his 35th PSL fifty in style, maintaining a solid anchor role throughout the innings.

With just four runs needed to win, Naseem Shah returned to the attack and broke the 100-run partnership by dismissing Maaz for a brilliant 55 off 33 balls.

However, Zalmi completed the chase in the 17th over, with Babar finishing unbeaten on 53 off 49 deliveries, and Max Bryant hitting the winning runs.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Islamabad United started strongly with openers Sahibzada Farhan and Kyle Mayers building a 50-run partnership, taking an aggressive approach against Zalmi’s bowlers.

The breakthrough came in the ninth over when pacer Ahmed Daniyal removed Farhan for 36 off 35 balls. In the next over, Mohammad Ali dismissed Mayers for 18 off 18 deliveries, triggering a middle-order collapse.

The slide continued as Luke Wood sent Azam Khan back for 8 off 7, reducing Islamabad to 107-7 in 16.1 overs.

Imad Wasim and Ben Dwarshuis tried to revive the innings, but a sharp direct hit from Babar Azam ran out Imad for 10, pushing United further down to 124-8 in the 18th over.

Zalmi’s disciplined bowling and sharp fielding restricted Islamabad United to a below-par total of 134-9.

Dwarshuis remained unbeaten with a valuable 33 off 17 deliveries, while Naseem Shah added just one run before being dismissed on the final ball.