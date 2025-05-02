Asia Cup 2025 in jeopardy amid India-Pakistan tensions: reports

Indian captain Rohit Sharma (Left) and Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan (Right) during the toss for the 2025 Champions Trophy match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23, 2025. — ICC

The future of the Asia Cup 2025 hangs in the balance, with fresh uncertainty clouding the eight-team tournament scheduled for September.

Originally set to be hosted by either Sri Lanka or the UAE, the event now faces significant hurdles due to ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan.

According to multiple reports in the Indian media, there is growing speculation that India may not participate in matches against Pakistan.

This raises concerns about the viability of the entire tournament, with the possibility of postponement or even cancellation looming large.

The media reports also state that the Indian government is unlikely to grant clearance to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to play against Pakistan.

Such approval is mandatory for any match—bilateral or multilateral—between the two nations.

Originally, the Asia Cup 2025 was slated to be held in India. However, due to the diplomatic standoff, discussions shifted toward a neutral venue.

As of now, both the dates and the final venue remain undecided, and there appears to be little progress on this front.

The absence of an India-Pakistan clash would severely diminish the tournament’s commercial value, as matches between the arch-rivals typically generate record viewership.

This puts the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in a difficult position, potentially forcing it to seek an alternative arrangement or consider shelving the tournament altogether.

The Asia Cup was expected to serve as a vital preparatory event ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled for February 2026. However, that objective loses relevance if two of the strongest sides are unable to face each other.

This is not the first time politics have disrupted the Asia Cup. In 2023, a hybrid model was used after India refused to travel to Pakistan, resulting in several matches being relocated to Sri Lanka.

However, replicating that model in 2025 may prove unfeasible if India remains unwilling to play against Pakistan at any venue.