Ravi Shastri urges selectors to back THIS player for England Test series

An undated picture of former India head coach Ravi Shastri. — AFP

Former Indian cricketer and renowned commentator Ravi Shastri has called on selectors to consider a few surprise inclusions in India's squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, set to begin in June.

This will be India’s first Test assignment since their 3-1 defeat to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year.

Speaking on the latest episode of The ICC Review, Shastri highlighted young batter Sai Sudharsan as a potential all-format star for India.

“I see this young man, Sai Sudharsan, for all formats of the game,” Ravi Shastri said. “He seems like a class player, and my eyes would be on him certainly.”

The left-handed batter, who is yet to make his Test debut for India, has gained valuable experience playing for Surrey in the County Championship across the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Shastri underscored the importance of Sudharsan’s exposure to English conditions, which he believes gives the youngster a significant edge.

“Being a left-hander in England, knowing English conditions, and just his technique, the way he plays, I think he’ll be top of the list for me from the outsiders wanting to get into this side,” he said.

The former head coach also advocated for the inclusion of a left-arm pacer in the squad, given England’s seam-friendly conditions.

“I’ll be looking for a left-armer. I’ll be keeping an eye on which left-armer is in good form, and try and squeeze him in there as the sixth (bowling) option.

Shastri dismissed the notion of limiting bowlers like Arshdeep Singh to white-ball formats, urging selectors to consider his red-ball credentials.

“It could be anyone. It could even be a white-ball specialist. I don’t like this thing when they say someone like Arshdeep Singh is a ‘white-ball specialist’,” Ravi said.

“I’ll keep a close eye on his red-ball record as well and the number of overs he bowls. If he can bowl 15-20 overs for me, he might very well be in the mix because he’s got the mindset. He’s a thinking bowler and I need a left-armer. It’s just that,” he concluded.

The much-anticipated five-match Test series will kick off on June 20 at Headingley in Leeds, with the remaining matches scheduled at Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford, and The Oval.

The series will also mark the beginning of the 2025–2027 ICC World Test Championship cycle.