Aryna Sabalenka storms into Madrid Open final

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her semi final match against Ukrain's Elina Svitolina in Madrid Open at Park Manzanares in Madrid on May 1, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Aryna Sabalenka has advanced to the Madrid Open final for the fourth time, defeating Ukrainian Elina Svitolina 6-3, 7-5 in the semi-finals at Park Manzanares.

Svitolina's impressive 11-match winning streak was brought to a halt by the world number one, Sabalenka, who dominated the match.

The first set was a comfortable victory for the Belarusian, but Svitolina fought back fiercely in the second set, though she was unable to seize control.

Sabalenka shared that the victory against Svitolina significantly boosted her confidence.

"It’s difficult to beat Svitolina… Winning against her gives you great confidence and means you are in good shape," she remarked.

This marks Sabalenka’s third consecutive appearance in the Madrid Open final. She will now face American Coco Gauff, who stunned world number two Iga Swiatek 6-1, 6-1 in her semi-final.

Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam champion, failed to force a single break point and dropped serve five times, succumbing in just 64 minutes.

Sabalenka has previously won the Madrid Open in 2021 and 2023. Last year, she lost to Swiatek in the final.

The women’s singles final will take place on May 3. The winner will earn €985,000 and 1,000 points