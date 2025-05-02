Max verstappen welcomes first child

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after qualifying in pole position at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah on April 19, 2025. — Reuters

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet have announced the birth of their first child together, a daughter named Lily.

The news was confirmed by the Red Bull driver's communications team on Friday morning.

"Wonderful news! Lily was born," read the official statement. "The new parents, together with Penelope, are overjoyed with her arrival. Lily was born in good health, and both Kelly and the baby are doing well."

Verstappen also shared a heartfelt message on social media, alongside a photo of him and Piquet holding their newborn daughter.

"Welcome to the world, sweet Lily. Our hearts are fuller than ever – you are our greatest gift. We love you so much," Verstappen wrote.

Red Bull Racing had announced the day prior that Verstappen would not be available for media duties ahead of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix, citing the imminent birth of his child.

This marks the couple’s first child together. Piquet is already a mother to a daughter, Penelope, from her previous relationship with former Red Bull F1 driver Daniil Kvyat. Verstappen shares a close bond with Penelope and has often spoken fondly about their relationship.

Reflecting on fatherhood, Verstappen said:

"I’ve done it already, so it’s not completely new to me. Now it’s my DNA — let’s say it like that. But I think it’s absolutely fine. I know the baby will be in good hands anyway. So for me, you focus on your racing and then go back to your family."

Verstappen is now one of only two current Formula 1 drivers on the grid who are fathers.