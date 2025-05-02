India likely to call off Bangladesh tour: reports

Towhid Hridoy plays a shot during the Champions Trophy match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 20, 2025. — AFP

The Indian men’s cricket team was scheduled to tour Bangladesh in August 2025 for a white-ball series comprising three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

However, recent reports from Indian media suggest that the tour is now in serious doubt due to escalating regional tensions involving India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

According to the original itinerary shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) via a post on X last month, the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka was set to host four matches, while two matches were slated for the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram.

However, a source familiar with the situation told the local Indian media platform, “The tour is part of the calendar, but nothing is final yet. There is a strong possibility that India may not tour Bangladesh for the ODIs and T20Is due to the current geopolitical climate.”

Meanwhile, Bangladesh is gearing up for a busy international season. The Bengal Tigers will first face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a two-match T20I series in Sharjah on May 17 and 19.

This will be their second bilateral T20I series against the UAE in three years, following a 2-0 series win in Dubai in 2022.

Bangladesh will then travel to Pakistan for a five-match T20I series scheduled between May 25 and June 3, with matches being held in Faisalabad and Lahore.

The Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, which recently hosted the Champions One-Day Cup in September and the National T20 Cup in April, will stage the first two matches on May 25 and 27.

The Bangladesh squad is expected to arrive in Pakistan on May 21 and will hold training sessions at the Iqbal Stadium from May 22 to 24.

Following the Pakistan tour, Bangladesh will continue their international campaign in Sri Lanka with a full-fledged series consisting of two Tests, three ODIs, and two T20Is.