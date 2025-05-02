PSL 10: Islamabad United win toss, elect to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam (Left) and Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan (Right) during the toss time ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on May 02, 2025. — Screengrab

LAHORE: Islamabad United won the toss and elected to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 22nd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

PLAYING XIs

Islamabad United: Kyle Mayers, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan (WK), Shadab Khan (C), Imad Wasim, Saad Masood, Ben Dwarshuis, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith.

Peshawar Zalmi: Mitchell Owen, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris (WK), Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Maaz Sadaqat, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Ali.

Head-to-Head

United and Zalmi have faced each other 25 times since the inception of the league. Islamabad United lead the head-to-head with 13 wins, while Peshawar Zalmi have won 12 matches.

Matches Played: 25

Islamabad United: 13

Peshawar Zalmi: 12

Form Guide

Peshawar Zalmi’s campaign has been underwhelming, with just two wins in six games. Despite having star players, they’ve struggled for consistency, including a heavy 64-run loss to Quetta Gladiators.

Their batting woes continue, having crossed the 150-run mark only once—in a standout 227/7 against Multan Sultans.

Islamabad United began their campaign impressively with five consecutive wins but were brought down to earth with a heavy defeat to Lahore Qalandars. They’ll look to bounce back tonight against Zalmi.

Islamabad United: L, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Peshawar Zalmi: L, W, L, W, L