Zhao stuns O’Sullivan with 8-0 session sweep at crucible

SHEFFIELD: Zhao Xintong produced a dazzling display of snooker to whitewash seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan 8-0 in the third session, extending his lead to 12-4 at The Crucible Theatre on Friday.

The match was finely poised at 4-4 after the first session, but Zhao took complete control in the second, outplaying the legendary Englishman in stunning fashion.

Zhao crafted brilliant breaks of 57 (twice), 112, and 82 to race to an 8-4 lead, while O’Sullivan managed just 50 points in those four frames, his highest break being a mere 23.

There was no respite for O’Sullivan in the second half of the session either. Zhao continued his dominance with breaks of 67 and 115. The Rocket faltered again, missing a routine yellow, and Zhao needed just two shots to punish the error and take the frame.

The Chinese star sealed a perfect session with a composed break of 87 after O’Sullivan surprisingly missed a simple blue.

Former UK Champion and veteran commentator John Virgo lauded Zhao’s incredible performance during the live broadcast.

“Scintillating snooker,” Virgo said. “What a player. What a future he’s got in the game. To do this to Ronnie O’Sullivan—this is a phenomenal performance. Maybe a changing of the guard, right here, right now.”

The match will resume Friday evening at 19:00 BST. Zhao needs just five more frames to book his place in the World Championship final.

O’Sullivan, who is targeting a record-extending ninth final appearance, has converted seven of his previous eight final outings into world titles.

The winner of this clash will face either Judd Trump or Mark Williams in the final.