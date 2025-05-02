PSL to observe childhood cancer awareness day on 3 May

An undated picture of Lahore Qalandars fans cheering and watching the PSL match. — Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives, will observe Childhood Cancer Awareness Day on 3 May during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The initiative will see active participation from players, match officials, and commentators to raise awareness about childhood cancer and highlight the importance of early detection and support for young patients.

PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer expressed the league’s commitment to social causes, stating, “As part of HBL PSL’s corporate social responsibility, we are observing Childhood Cancer Awareness on 3 May.

This reflects our commitment to using the platform of cricket to help raise awareness around health challenges that affect many lives across the country.

“We are thankful to the teams, players, commentators, fans and media friends for their continued support in promoting these awareness efforts through HBL PSL,” he added.

The initiative will be marked during the PSL 10 fixture between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United, which is scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Saturday, with the match starting at 8 PM.

To show solidarity, match officials and commentators at the venue will wear gold ribbons, a symbol globally recognised for childhood cancer awareness.

Players from both teams will also take the field wearing golden caps and gold ribbons as a gesture of support for the cause.

Adding a symbolic touch to the match, the stumps used during the game will be specially branded in gold.

In a heartwarming gesture, three young cancer patients will be invited to the stadium, where they will be presented with signed shirts from both Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United.

Furthermore, awareness messages highlighting childhood cancer will be prominently displayed on digital screens across the stadium to educate and engage the spectators.