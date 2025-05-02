Umar Akmal reveals disheartening response from Wahab Riaz over comeback

Pakistan's wicketkeeper batter Umar Akmal during the training session with the squad in Dubai on September 19, 2016. — AFP

Veteran Pakistan batter Umar Akmal has opened up about his attempts to make a comeback to the national team, revealing the disheartening response he received from former chief selector Wahab Riaz when he expressed his availability.

In a recent interview with a private TV channel, Akmal shared how his efforts to return to the team were met with an unexpected question.

"I kept saying that I want to play, and I was asked if I had appeared in trials," Akmal said. "Wahab Riaz asked me, 'Have you played trial matches?' I was like, 'What are you talking about?' I told him that I am available."

The 34-year-old, who last played for Pakistan in 2019 during a home series against Sri Lanka, expressed his disappointment at being asked to undergo trial matches despite his extensive experience. Akmal has played 16 Tests, 121 ODIs, and 84 T20Is for Pakistan.

Additionally, the wicketkeeper batter reignited his past criticism of former Pakistan head coach Waqar Younis, recalling an incident where, after scoring a century in a Test match, Waqar did not offer any praise.

Instead, he remarked, "You’ve started playing T20 cricket in Tests." Akmal also recalled a sarcastic comment from Waqar after he was dismissed in the second innings: "Where’s your T20 cricket now?"

The right-handed batter revealed that these remarks were disheartening and left a lasting impact on his confidence as a young cricketer.

It is pertinent to mention that Umar Akmal has accumulated 1,003 Test runs in 16 matches, 3,194 runs in 121 ODIs and 1,690 runs in 84 T20Is.

He is not part of any franchise team in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, having previously represented Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators from 2016 to 2023.

In the PSL, Akmal has scored 1,029 runs in 43 matches at an average of 30.26, with a strike rate of 144.31, including eight fifties.