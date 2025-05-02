Rajasthan Royals suffer another blow after IPL 2025 elimination

Rajasthan Royals get into a huddle before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur on April 13,2025. — BCCI

Rajasthan Royals pacer Sandeep Sharma has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 due to a fractured finger, the franchise confirmed on May 1.

The 31-year-old sustained the injury during the Royals’ home match against Gujarat Titans while attempting to field a straight drive from Shubman Gill off his own bowling.

Despite visible discomfort, Sandeep continued to bowl the remaining eight deliveries of his spell, showing immense courage. The Royals praised his bravery, with an official statement wishing him a full and speedy recovery.

Sandeep had been in decent form, picking up nine wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 9.89 before being replaced by Akash Madhwal for the clash against Mumbai Indians.

The franchise has also confirmed they are working on finalizing his replacement, which will be announced soon.

In a blow to their playoff hopes, Rajasthan Royals were officially knocked out of the tournament on May 1 after suffering a crushing 100-run defeat to Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Asked to bowl first, the Royals conceded a massive total of 217/2. Mumbai’s innings was powered by a dominant 116-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton.

Rohit scored 53 off 36 balls, while Rickelton's knock set the tone for the innings. Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav then added a blistering 94-run partnership, finishing unbeaten on 48 from 23 balls.

In response, Rajasthan Royals collapsed under pressure, managing just 117 runs in 16.1 overs.

Jofra Archer top-scored with 30 off 27 balls, with brief contributions from Riyan Parag (16), Shubham Dubey (15), Yashasvi Jaiswal (13), and Dhruv Jurel (11). The rest of the lineup failed to reach double digits.

Mumbai’s victory pushed them to the top of the points table, while Rajasthan Royals were eliminated, stuck in eighth place with just six points from 11 matches.

They became the second team after Chennai Super Kings to be knocked out of IPL 2025.