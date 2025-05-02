England announce squad for one-off Test against Zimbabwe

England captain Ben Stokes celebrates after taking a wicket on the third day of the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington on December 8, 2024. — AFP

England on Friday named a 13-member squad for the upcoming one-off Test against Zimbabwe, scheduled to be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, from May 21 to 25.

The match marks the first time Zimbabwe will play a Test on English soil since 2003.

Essex pacer Sam Cook has earned a maiden call-up, rewarded for his consistent performances in County Cricket where he has claimed 318 wickets at an average of 19.77.

The 27-year-old also impressed on the England Lions’ tour of Australia, taking 13 wickets in three matches against Australia A.

Joining him as an uncapped player is Jordan Cox, who was previously set to debut against New Zealand in November 2024 but was sidelined due to a fractured right thumb sustained during a practice session.

Cox, a promising wicketkeeper-batter, will provide depth behind the stumps alongside Jamie Smith.

Josh Tongue also returns to the national setup for the first time since the 2023 Ashes Test at Lord’s, having picked up 14 wickets so far in this season’s County Championship.

The batting unit remains largely unchanged from England’s last Test series against New Zealand, with Zak Crawley retaining his place despite a run of poor form—he has not registered a half-century in his last five Tests.

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Cook, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue.