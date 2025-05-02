Bangladesh set for crucial T20I series ahead of Pakistan tour

Bangladesh players are in a huddle during the Champions Trophy match against New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 24, 2025. — ICC

Bangladesh will kick off a packed international season with a two-match T20I series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Sharjah on May 17 and 19.

This will be the second bilateral T20I series between the two sides in the past three years, following their 2022 encounter in Dubai, which Bangladesh won 2-0.

"In the last three years, we have hosted ICC Full Members New Zealand, West Indies and Afghanistan while Bangladesh's T20I series tour is their second bilateral tour of the UAE in three years," Emirates Cricket Board COO Subhan Ahmad said.

"The two-match Bangladesh series will provide an ideal preparation opportunity for UAE ahead of this year's T20 Asia Cup," he added.

For Bangladesh, the UAE series serves as the starting point of a long T20I campaign.

Following their matches in Sharjah, they will travel to Pakistan for a five-match T20I series before heading to Sri Lanka for two Tests, three ODIs, and two T20Is.

In August, they will host India for three ODIs and three T20Is in the lead-up to the Asia Cup.

"We appreciate the initiative of the Emirates Cricket Board in arranging this T20I series," BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said.

"These matches will serve as an important part of our team's preparations ahead of a packed international calendar, including the upcoming Asia Cup."

"We are confident that these two games will further strengthen the cricketing ties between the BCB and ECB and provide quality entertainment to the cricket fans," he added.

Meanwhile, the UAE are currently competing in the ICC World Cup League 2 in the Netherlands and sit at the bottom of the eight-team table, with two wins from 11 matches.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officially confirmed that Bangladesh will tour Pakistan in May for a five-match T20I series.

Initially scheduled to feature three ODIs and three T20Is under the ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP), the format has been revised. Both boards mutually agreed to convert the ODIs into T20Is to better prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup next year.

The T20I series will be held across two venues — Faisalabad and Lahore — from May 25 to June 3.

Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, which recently hosted the inaugural Champions One-Day Cup in September and the National T20 Cup in April, will stage the first two matches on May 25 and 27.

The Bangladesh squad is expected to arrive in Pakistan on May 21 and will train at Iqbal Stadium from May 22 to 24.

Pakistan holds a dominant record in T20Is against Bangladesh, winning 16 out of 19 matches.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I Series Schedule: