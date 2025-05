Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, PSL 10, IU vs PZ today Match 22

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi face off in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 02, 2025. — Geo Super

LAHORE: The 22nd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 took place between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

PLAYING XIs

Islamabad United: Kyle Mayers, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan (WK), Shadab Khan (C), Imad Wasim, Saad Masood, Ben Dwarshuis, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith.

Peshawar Zalmi: Mitchell Owen, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris (WK), Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Maaz Sadaqat, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Ali.