Fernandes shines as Manchester United stun Bilbao in Europa League semi-final

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (second from right) celebrates scoring their second against Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of Europa League semi-final at San Mames in Bilbao on May 1, 2025. — Reuters

BILBAO: Manchester United boosted their Europa League final chances after a stunning 3-0 victory over 10-man Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the semi-final here at San Mamés Stadium.

The visitors were lucky enough in the early stages of the game, as Bilbao’s Inaki Williams missed a header from an ideal position while Victor Lindelof made a great effort to block Alex Berenguer’s shot on the line.

The Game turned in favour of United when Casemiro, in the 30th minute, capitalised on the brilliant work done by Harry Maguire on the right to put his team ahead 1-0.

The lead was doubled seven minutes later by skipper Bruno Fernandes scoring on penalty after Dani Vivian was sent off because of hauling down Rasmus Hojlund inside the box.

Fernandes continued his brilliant run as he scored just before the half-time when Manuel Ugarte played a clever flick giving United a 3-0 advantage at the halfway mark.

The Red Devils could have added more in the second half, but they failed to capitilise on the opportunities.

United’s coach Ruben Amorim thinks it is not over yet despite of having 3 goals lead heading to the second leg.

“I think the result is really good but we have to understand the result also, at the same time. We struggled a lot in the beginning, but the goal from Casemiro and the sending off changed the Game. But that is a good thing, with a little bit of luck we managed to stay in the Game and anything can change with one situation. I think we had opportunities to score one more. This is not done. They can do the same in Old Trafford because they are really strong, they are really intense. One sending off can happen in our stadium, so we need to be prepared.”

United will play the Spanish side at Old Trafford in the second leg on Thursday May 8.