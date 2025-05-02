NBA Playoffs: James Harden powers Clippers past Nuggets to force game 7

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) shoots the ball against LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) in the second half during game six of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome at Intuit Dome Arena in Inglewood on May 2, 2025. — Reuters

INGLEWOOD: James Harden led the Los Angeles Clippers to a 111-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets to level the NBA playoff series 3-3, forcing game seven here at Intuit Dome Arena on Friday.

Harden scored 28 points including 8 assists and 6 rebounds in a thrilling bounce back performance, Kawhi Leonard added 27 with 10 rebounds and 5 assists while Norman Powell helped with 24 points to seal the game.

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic was all over the Clippers, scoring 20 of his 25 points in the first half, but LA Clippers rallied in the second half, taking control of the game while playing persistent defence on Jokic.

The Nuggets were trailing by 15 points with less than 6 minutes left in the game, but they came back with an 11-2 run, reducing their lead to 107-101.

Powell, with his brilliant 3-pointer, extended the advantage to 9 points with 1:47 to play.

Aaron Gordon's tip-in and Christian Braun's free throws brought Denver back in the game with 110-105 on the scoreboard and 58.5 seconds remaining.

The Nuggets could have reduced the lead to three, but Ivica Zubac denied Jokic's close-range shot with 24.4 seconds left. Leonard scored one of the two free-throws to increase the lead to 6 which remained-intact till the end, as Jamal Murray and Gordon each missed 3-pointers in the final moments.

"I give our guys credit for just staying with it," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said.

"(They) don't get deflated, and we did a good job. ... I told the guys after the game, it's about being a team and whatever it takes to win. Those guys totally understood it."

Murray added 21 while Gordon scored 19 for the Nuggets along with Jokic's effort, but all went in vain.

The Nuggets will play the Clippers in game seven on Sunday in Denver.