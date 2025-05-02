Mumbai Indians knock Rajasthan Royals out of IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma (second from right) celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag (left) during their IPL match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 1, 2025. — Reuters

JAIPUR: Inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals have been knocked out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after succumbing to a 100-run defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) here at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday.

Put into bat first, the visitors piled up a massive total of 217/2 in their allotted 20 overs.

MI got off to a flying start to their innings as their opening pair of Rohit and Rickelton put together a marathon 116-run partnership.

Rickelton, who was the core aggressor of the opening stand, walked back in the 12th over after getting bowled by Maheesh Theekshana.

He remained the top-scorer for the five-time champions with a 38-ball 61, studded with 10 boundaries including three sixes.

Rohit followed suit in the next over when Riyan Parag got him caught at long-off. The former captain made 53 off 36 deliveries with the help of nine fours.

The back-to-back dismissals did not haunt the visitors as skipper Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav steered them to a formidable total by registering an unbeaten 94-run partnership for the third wicket.

Both Pandya and Yadav made 48 not out in 23 deliveries.

For Royals, Theekshana and Parag could pick up a wicket apiece.

Chasing a daunting 218-run target, the Royals’ batting unfolded on a meagre 117 in 16.1 overs and thus succumbed to a 100-run defeat in the must-win clash.

Jofra Archer remained the top-scorer for the Royals with a 27-ball 30, followed by skipper Parag (16), Shubham Dubey (15), Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) and Dhruv Jurel (11), while the rest of their batters failed to amass double figures against a disciplined MI bowling attack.

For MI, Karna Sharma and Trent Boult took three wickets each, followed by Jasprit Bumrah with two, while Deepak Chahar and Pandya made one scalp apiece.

The 100-run victory lifted Mumbai Indians to the summit of the IPL 2025 standings as they now have 14 points in 11 matches, while it officially knocked out Rajasthan Royals, who remained eighth with just six points in as many games.

As a result, the Royals became the second team to get officially knocked out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race, joining five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, who were eliminated on Wednesday.