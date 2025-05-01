PSL 10 points table after abandonment of Qalandars-Gladiators’ clash

Lahore Qalandars' Mohammad Naeem (left) and Abdullah Shafique bump fists during their PSL 10 match against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 1, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The highly-anticipated 21st match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 between home side Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators was abandoned due to inclement weather here on Thursday.

Put into bat first, the hosts could accumulate 111/3 in 11.3 overs before a dust storm halted the action.

The Qalandars had a contrasting start Khurram Shahzad cleaned up experienced opener Fakhar Zaman for a duck on just the third delivery of the innings.

Following the early hiccup, Abdullah Shafique joined Mohammad Naeem in the middle and together they raised an astounding recovery.

The duo dominated the Gladiators’ bowlers to add 102 runs for the second wicket in just 57 deliveries.

Abrar Ahmed eventually broke the monumental stand by dismissing the opener in the 10th over. Naeem scored 50 off 30 deliveries with the help of three fours and four sixes.

The mystery spinner struck again in his next over to dismiss Daryl Mitchell (three), reducing the Qalandars to 111/3 in 11.3 overs.

Mitchell’s dismissal was followed by a sudden dust storm which forced the players to evade the field and fans to take shelter in the stands.

Shafique remained unbeaten with an unbeaten 53 off 32 deliveries, studded with three fours and as many sixes.

After a brief dust storm, light yet steady rain began to downpour here, which eventually resulted in the match being called off.

The abandonment of the crucial clash resulted in Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators sharing a point apiece and thus remained second and third respectively with nine points each.



Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate Islamabad United 6 5 1 0 10 1.176 Lahore Qalandars 8 4 3 1 9 1.110 Quetta Gladiators 7 4 2 1 9 1.034 Karachi Kings 6 4 2 0 8 0.445 Peshawar Zalmi 6 2 4 0 4 -0.847 Multan Sultans 8 1 7 0 2 -2.597

Defending champions Islamabad United remained at the summit of the PSL 10 standings with 10 points in six matches, while Karachi Kings are just behind Gladiators as they hold fourth position with eight points in seven games.

Peshawar Zalmi, who won only two matches thus far in the tournament are fifth in the PSL 10 standings with four points in six matches and a net run rate of -0.847.

Whereas, Multan Sultans remained at the bottom with just two points in eight matches and have been knocked out of the PSL 10 playoffs race.