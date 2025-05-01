Mohammad Rizwan reflects on Multan Sultans’ early exit from PSL 10

Multan Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan looks on during their PSL 10 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 26, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Multan Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan expressed his disappointment over his team’s early exit from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, the Kings registered a formidable total of 204/4 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of James Vince’s half-century.

The top-order batter led the way for the Kings with an unbeaten 65 off 45 deliveries, studded with five fours and two sixes.

Besides him, middle-order batters Muhammad Irfan Khan (40) and Khushdil Shah (33) made notable contributions at the backend to bolster their total past the 200-run mark.

For Sultans, Ubaid Shah took two wickets but was expensive as he conceded 49 runs in his four overs, while Curtis Campher and David Willey made one scalp apiece.

Chasing a daunting 205-run target, the Sultans’ batting unit unfolded on a meagre 117 in 16.1 overs, which resulted in them getting knocked out of the PSL 10.

Reflecting on his team’s disastrous campaign, Mohammad Rizwan asserted that the repetition of the same mistakes cost the 2021 champions.

"I think we’re now out of the tournament,” said Rizwan after the match.

“It probably makes things easier for the other teams, as the qualification scenarios are now simpler. We lost momentum at key stages, which is crucial in T20 cricket, and that ultimately cost us the game. Unfortunately, we kept repeating the same mistakes."

For the unversed, Sultans got off to a dismal start to PSL 10 as they suffered a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Karachi Kings in the campaign opener.

They lost two more matches against defending champions Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi before eventually registering their first triumph in the six-team tournament when they crushed Lahore Qalandars at home by 33 runs.

The former champions, however, could not stretch their winning run any further and lost four matches in a row to get officially knocked out of the PSL 10 playoffs race.