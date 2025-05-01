PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators win toss, elect to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) flips the coin as Quetta Gladiators' Saud Shakeel looks on at the toss for their PSL 10 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 1, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and chose to field first against home side Lahore Qalandars in the 21st match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

PLAYING XIs



Quetta Gladiators make one change to their lineup as experienced veteran pacer Mohammad Amir is suffering from fever. He has been replaced by young Mohammad Zeeshan. Qalandars, on the other hand, are unchanged.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Asif Afridi.

Saud Shakeel (C), Finn Allen, Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis, Mark Chapman, Hassan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Zeeshan, Khurram Shahzad, and Abrar Ahmed.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Qalandars and Gladiators have faced each other 19 times since the advent of the marquee league, with the former boasting a bleak dominance, winning 10 matches, compared to Gladiators’ nine triumphs.

Matches played: 19

Lahore Qalandars won: 10

Quetta Gladiators won: 9

FORM GUIDE

Qalandars and Gladiators are in commanding form heading into the fixture as they both have three victories in their last five completed matches.

The two-time champions are second in the PSL 10 standings with eight points in seven matches, closely followed by Gladiators, who have same number of points despite playing a match less.

Lahore Qalandars: W, W, L, L, W (most recent first)

Quetta Gladiators: W, W, W, L, L