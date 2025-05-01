Tanvir Ahmed slams Shadab Khan’s leadership in PSL 10

Tanvir Ahmed heavily criticised Islamabad United's Shadab Khan’s captaincy on local TV Channel on April 30, 2025. — Screengrab

KARACHI: Former Pakistan pacer Tanvir Ahmed on Wednesday, heavily criticised Shadab Khan’s captaincy after Islamabad United's 88-run defeat against Lahore Qalandars in the 19th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The defeat marked United’s first in the ongoing edition after five consecutive wins.

Chasing a daunting 210-run target, United's batting unit unfolded for a meagre 121 in 16.5 overs.

Speaking on a local TV channel on Wednesday, Ahmed blamed Shadab Khan’s poor leadership for the defeat.

He even shared that he does not consider Shadab a true captain.

“What happened? Where did the captaincy go?” Tanvir asked rhetorically.

“I consider someone a captain when they win matches with limited resources—or at the very least, fight hard in close contests, even if they lose. That is a real captain to me,” Ahmed said.

The 46-year-old added that United’s previous wins had nothing to do with Shadab Khan’s leadership, attributing success instead to the strong lineup and star players in the squad.

“A captain is someone who inspires the team to fight on the field even without big names, but in this match, we did not see any of that,” he added.

“In my view, a true captain leads a team that puts up a fight, regardless of the final result,” Ahmed remarked.

Former Test cricketer has also previously criticised Shadab’s captaincy and continued to question his role and impact in leadership.

He also criticised Shadab’s overall performance, accusing him of misleading fans by showcasing his all-round skills only in league cricket.

“Shadab has fooled everyone by batting at number four, hitting a few sixes, and taking a couple of wickets in the PSL,” Ahmed had said.

“He claims to be a world-class spin-bowling all-rounder, yet repeatedly fails and is exposed at the international level.

“He performs in franchise leagues but struggles while representing Pakistan. His PSL success doesn't translate into achievements for the national team.”