PSL 10 points table after Karachi Kings knock out Multan Sultans

Karachi Kings' players celebrate a wicket during their PSL 10 match against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 1, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: 2020 champions Karachi Kings secured a crushing 87-run victory over Multan Sultans in the 20th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, the Kings registered a formidable total of 204/4 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of James Vince’s half-century.

The top-order batter led the way for Kings with an unbeaten 65 off 45 deliveries, studded with five fours and two sixes.

Besides him, middle-order batters Muhammad Irfan Khan (40) Khushdil Shah (33) made notable contributions at the backend to bolster their total past the 200-run mark.

For Sultans, Ubaid Shah took two wickets but was expensive as he conceded 49 runs in his four overs, while Curtis Campher and David Willey made one scalp apiece.

Chasing a daunting 205-run target, the Sultans’ batting unit unfolded on a meagre 117 in 16.1 overs and thus succumbed to their seventh defeat, which resulted in them getting knocked out of the PSL 10.

Although the 87-run victory did not elevate the Kings in the standings, it improved their net run rate significantly, which now stands at a positive 0.445.

Sultans, on the other hand, remained at the bottom with just two points in eight matches.

Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate Islamabad United 6 5 1 10 1.176 Lahore Qalandars 7 4 3 8 1.110 Quetta Gladiators 6 4 2 8 1.034 Karachi Kings 7 4 3 8 0.445 Peshawar Zalmi 6 2 4 4 -0.847 Multan Sultans 8 1 7 2 -2.597

Three-time champions Islamabad United remained at the top of the PSL 10 standings with 10 points in six matches despite suffering their first defeat in the six-team tournament on Wednesday.

Lahore Qalandars sit second in the standings with eight points in seven matches, closely followed by Quetta Gladiators who have the same number of points in a game less but an inferior net run rate.

Peshawar Zalmi, who won only two matches thus far in the tournament are fifth in the PSL 10 standings with four points in six matches and a net run rate of -0.847.