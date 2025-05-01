'He played poor,' Ronnie O'Sullivan slams opponent amid World Snooker Championship

England's Ronnie O'Sullivan during his quarterfinal match against China's Si Jiahui in World Snooker Championship on April 30, 2025. — Reuters

SHEFFIELD: Seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan on Wednesday, made a blunt statement regarding Si Jiahui's performance in their World Snooker Championship quarter-final clash, stating that the Chinese cueist played 'poor'.

O'Sullivan is yet to show his best form at the Crucible, but he delivered a crucial shot at the perfect time during his 13–9 quarter-final victory over Si Jiahui.

The Rocket was far from flawless during the match, but he produced his best snooker when it mattered most.

There were several moments of brilliance from the seven-time world champion, who now advances to face Zhao Xintong in the semi-final.

With Si refusing to back down and the score at 11–9, the Chinese star led the 21st frame 54–29.

Ronnie O'Sullivan was faced with a difficult long red, nearly touching the side cushion. With the match hanging in the balance, he could not afford to miss.

After the match, Ronnie O'Sullivan offered a blunt assessment of both his own performance and that of his opponent.

"He played poor. He played poor the whole match and let me off the hook loads of times. I got lucky again."

The seven-time world champion admitted he was far from his best, crediting his survival more to Si's missed opportunities than his own form.

"He had lots of chances, I was trying everything and he let me off the hook.

"I'm just grinding it out," he added. "I had some work done on my cue today, I am playing awful and my cue feels awful but I am still here. I miss the buzz of playing well.

"I have given it my best but I am hanging in there. I would like to be playing better but I have to try and find some form at some point.

"I don't feel rusty, I have only been playing for a month but I just couldn't face playing."