Aryna Sabalenka survives thriller against Kostyuk to reach Madrid Open semi-finals

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her quarter final match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in Madrid Open on April 30, 2025. — Reuters

Madrid: World number one Aryna Sabalenka edged out Marta Kostyuk in a dramatic encounter here at Manolo Santana court on Thursday and qualified to play the semi-final of the Madrid Open.

The fight between the Ukrainian and the Belarusian lasted three hours and produced hard-hitting baseline rallies, tears and steely determination.

Aryna Sabalenka, though subjected to stronger resistance than anticipated, remained poised in the crucial moments to emerge victorious.

Both players were evenly matched on several fronts, firing two aces and had five double faults.

Sabalenka put down 68 per cent of her first serves, against 54 per cent from Kostyuk, but the Ukrainian took her in first-serve win percentage with 69 per cent to Sabalenka's 65 per cent.

The turning points of the match were in the tiebreaks. Sabalenka took both tiebreaks and played one in each of the first two sets demonstrating her mental toughness under duress.

Her capacity to convert big points was decisive, as she converted three of nine break points while Kostyuk converted three of fifteen.

Even though Kostyuk had more receiving points 48 to 44, Sabalenka ended up with more total points won 110 to 106, and kept her cool to win 14 games in total, as against Kostyuk's 12.

With this win, Sabalenka maintains her good form on clay and moves closer to defending her Madrid title.

The Belarusian will face Ukraine's Elina Stivolina in the semi-final.