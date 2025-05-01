Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 10, LQ vs QG today Match 21

Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators face off in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 01, 2025. — Geo Super

LAHORE: The 21st match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 is currently underway between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

PLAYING XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Asif Afridi.

Saud Shakeel (C), Finn Allen, Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis, Mark Chapman, Hassan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Zeeshan, Khurram Shahzad, and Abrar Ahmed.