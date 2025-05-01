Novak Djokovic withdraws from Italian Open

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his Madrid Open 2025 Round of 64 match against Italy's Matteo Arnaldi at the Park Manzanares in Madrid on April 26, 2025. — Reuters

Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic, the all-time Grand Slam leader with 24 major titles, has withdrawn from the upcoming Italian Open in Rome, tournament organizers confirmed on Thursday.

The prestigious clay-court Masters event, scheduled to take place from May 7 to 18, will now proceed without one of its most accomplished champions.

The 37-year-old did not offer a specific reason for his withdrawal. The announcement was made via the tournament’s official social media channels, with no further details provided.

Djokovic, a six-time winner in Rome—most recently in 2022—is still in pursuit of his 100th ATP career title.

His absence from one of the key lead-up events to the French Open adds further uncertainty to what has been an unsteady 2025 campaign.

So far this season, Djokovic has not claimed a single title. He suffered a surprising loss to rising Czech star Jakub Mensik in the Miami Open final and experienced early exits from both the Monte Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open.

His defeat in Madrid came at the hands of Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi, following a previous clay-court loss to Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo in Monaco.

Earlier in the season, Djokovic disclosed that he had been battling an eye infection, which affected his vision and performance. He spoke candidly about the difficulties of adapting to a 'new reality' in the later stages of his career.

Following his loss in Madrid, Djokovic even suggested that it might have been his final appearance at the tournament, leaving fans to speculate about what lies ahead for the legendary Serbian.