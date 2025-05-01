Mohammad Amir returns to Essex for Vitality T20 Blast 2025

Quetta Gladiators fast bowler Mohammad Amir celebrate wicket of Karachi Kings' David Warner in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 in Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on April 25, 2025 — PCB

Essex County Cricket Club has confirmed the return of experienced Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir for the upcoming 2025 Vitality T20 Blast.

The 33-year-old brings international pedigree and a wealth of T20 expertise to strengthen Essex’s bowling attack this season.

Amir, who previously played for Essex from 2017 to 2019, has a strong history with the club. During his earlier stint, he featured in 21 matches and took 24 wickets.

While he did not participate in the knockout stages, he was part of Essex’s historic 2019 double-winning squad, contributing significantly during the group stage.

In his overall T20 career, Amir has claimed 371 wickets in 322 matches worldwide. He has also represented Pakistan in 36 Test matches, 61 ODIs, and 62 T20 internationals, picking up 71 wickets in T20Is at an average of 21.94.

Amir, who recently played for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League, took 7 wickets in 6 games and expressed his excitement about rejoining Essex.

“I am really happy to return to Essex, a place that feels like home,” said Amir.

“The support from the fans and the team has always been amazing. I am looking forward to giving my best and helping the team succeed this season,” he added.

The left-arm pacer will be available for all group-stage matches and could remain with the team for the knockout rounds if Essex advances. He will wear shirt number 5 as he returns to Chelmsford for another exciting T20 stint.

Speaking about the signing, Essex Director of Cricket Chris Silverwood said, “We are delighted to welcome Mohammad back to Chelmsford."

"Having worked with him before, I know the quality and experience he brings. He will definitely boost an already strong squad heading into this T20 campaign,” he added.