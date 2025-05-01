Musetti storms past De Minaur into Madrid Open quarters

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti reacts during his round of 16 match against Australia's Alex de Minaur in the Madrid Open on April 30, 2025. — Reuters

Lorenzo Musetti produced a commanding performance to defeat Alex de Minaur in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, in the Round of 16 at the Manolo Santana Stadium in Madrid on Thursday.

The 10th seed overpowered the Australian with a balanced display of power, precision, and mental composure.

With the victory, Musetti is set to break into the ATP Top 10 for the first time in his career when the new rankings are released on Monday, climbing from No. 11 to at least No. 10 regardless of how the rest of the tournament unfolds.

“I’m not surprised to be in the quarterfinals — I’m surprised with myself,” Musetti said.

“After Monte-Carlo, something changed inside me — a positive click forward. That’s something I’ve been waiting for a long time. I feel more confident in what I have to do on the court. Of course, I can lose, but now I have the attitude and mentality of a Top 10 player, and I’m really happy about that.”

Musetti's first serve proved to be a key weapon, landing 69 percent of his first serves and winning 79 percent of points on both first and second serves.

De Minaur, by contrast, struggled on his second serve, winning just 41 percent of those points.

The Italian converted three of his ten break point opportunities while denying De Minaur a single break chance.

Musetti also held a clear edge in service games, winning nine to De Minaur's six, and amassed 61 points compared to the Australian’s 45.

With three aces and consistent baseline play, Musetti controlled the pace throughout the match and heads into the quarterfinals brimming with confidence.