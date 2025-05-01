IPL 2025: Former Australian captain blames PSL for replacement woes at PBKS

Lahore Qalandars' players celebrate during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 clash against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 30, 2025. — PCB

Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach Ricky Ponting has blamed the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 for the shortage of quality replacement options amid an injury crisis in the IPL 2025 season.

Ponting addressed the issue following PBKS's match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), confirming that the franchise will be signing player replacements soon.

However, he pointed out that the concurrent PSL has made it difficult to find suitable international talent.

"So we've actually been a little bit patient. Maxi's only been a couple of days, Lockie's has been two or three weeks. And with the PSL happening at the same time, there's not a lot of high-quality replacements out there, to be honest," Ponting said.

"So we've just been patient. We're having a look around at Indian talent as well and we're looking at what roles we might be able to fill with some younger Indian players," he added.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was recently ruled out of the tournament after suffering a finger injury during training, becoming the second major casualty for PBKS after New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson, who sustained a season-ending injury earlier in the campaign.

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer, speaking during the toss ahead of the CSK clash, said the team has not yet finalized replacements for the injured players.

"To be honest, we haven't decided about the replacements yet. But we are pretty strong in our team’s mindset and the options we have outside our playing XI. We’ve got a variety of players who can win us matches," Iyer said.

The former Australian legend and captain added that the team is actively scouting Indian domestic talent as a potential solution.

"We’re taking a couple of players with us to Dharamsala — they trained with us and will be closely assessed. They might end up earning Punjab contracts. It has to be this week, before our 12th game, so stay tuned," he stated.