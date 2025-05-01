Former pacer backs THIS batter to replace either Babar or Rizwan in T20Is

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam of Pakistan during game one of the Men's ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park, on March 29, 2025, in Napier. — AFP

Former Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Sohail Tanvir has questioned the strategy of playing Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan together in T20 cricket, suggesting that only one of them should be included in the playing XI.

Speaking on a local social media platform on Wednesday, Tanvir expressed concern over the similar playing styles and strike rates of the two top-order batters. He argued that both players tend to start their innings slowly, which can be detrimental in the fast-paced T20 format.

“Both are good players,” Tanvir said. “But the kind of cricket they play does not suit T20, and the team ends up paying the price.”

The 40-year-old recommended that one of them be replaced by a more aggressive batter, such as Sahibzada Farhan or someone with a naturally higher scoring rate.

Tanvir elaborated that while both Babar and Rizwan often manage to lift their strike rates to 130 or 140 later in the innings, it usually comes too late—by which point the match is often out of reach.

He also pointed out that Pakistan’s bowling attack used to mask the shortcomings in the batting department.

“When our bowlers performed well, either the score was enough to defend or the game was won. But now that the bowling is underperforming, the batting line-up is also collapsing under pressure,” he said. “We are neither scoring enough runs nor defending them.”

Tanvir advised both players to evolve their approach to meet the demands of modern T20 cricket.

“They still have time to work on themselves and adopt a modern approach,” he added. “I’m not saying they should try to hit a six off every ball, but they must learn to improvise. Especially Babar—he needs to expand his range of shots.”

He cited examples of players like Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli, who have adapted their games to stay relevant in T20s.

“Babar is a very good player too, but the real question is—does he even want to change?” he concluded.