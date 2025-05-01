Eubank Jr vs Benn rematch planned for September after thriller at Tottenham

Conor Benn(right) in action with Chris Eubank Jr(left) during their middleweight fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Eddie Hearn has officially confirmed that a rematch between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn is in the works following their electrifying showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Eubank Jr handed Benn his first professional defeat in a gripping 12-round contest.

The high-octane bout concluded with Eubank Jr securing a unanimous decision victory, with all three judges scoring the fight 116-112 in his favor. Despite Benn’s relentless effort, Eubank Jr’s experience and composure proved decisive in what many fans hailed as an instant classic.

Speaking on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel, promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that a rematch had already been contractually agreed upon prior to the first fight.

“The rematch is already contracted and done,” Hearn stated.

“Conor said to me, ‘You thought that was a war? Wait until you see the rematch!’ He’s already back in the gym and ready to go.”

Turki Alalshikh, a key figure in organizing major boxing events in Saudi Arabia and the UK, is reportedly pushing for the rematch to take place later this year.

A tentative date has been proposed for the end of September, with the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium once again expected to serve as the venue.

“The numbers are huge,” Hearn added. “No. 2 will break records across the board. That’s what we signed up for — we’re in.”

Following the bout, Eubank Jr was taken to the hospital for precautionary checks and later revealed he underwent minor eye surgery due to a cut sustained from an accidental headbutt. Dismissing rumors of a broken jaw, he addressed fans on social media:

“It took nearly three years, but we finally got the job done... Without the fans, none of this is possible. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Benn has shown remarkable resilience. The 28-year-old welterweight returned to training just days after the loss and remains determined to regain his momentum — either through the much-anticipated rematch or by chasing world title ambitions at welterweight.

The Eubank-Benn rivalry, deeply rooted in their fathers’ iconic clashes during the 1990s, continues to captivate British boxing fans.