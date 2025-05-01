'I can do anything anytime,’ says Haris Rauf

Lahore Qalandars' fast bowler Haris Rauf (right) and Sikandar Raza speaks after win against Islamabad United in the 19th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on April 30, 2025. — Screengrab

Lahore Qalandars' fast bowler Haris Rauf reflected on his standout performance against defending champions Islamabad United on April 30, 2025, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Speaking to the Pakistan Super League's social media platform, the 31-year-old credited his success to relentless hard work and unwavering self-belief.

Expressing his satisfaction, Haris said, “I always try to perform for the team and help win matches. I’m very happy with how I bowled.”

“I had confidence in myself that I can make things happen anytime. I worked really hard for this performance against Islamabad. I focused on correcting the mistakes I was making,” he added.

Lahore Qalandars’ all-rounder Sikandar Raza also praised Rauf’s efforts.

“I’ve seen him working extremely hard. Haris has consistently delivered strong performances, and his bowling has been outstanding in every match,” Raza said.

“He bowls with great discipline, and his role in the win over Islamabad United was vital,” he added.

Raza further acknowledged Rauf’s return to form, saying, “Even though his form returned a bit late, it has come at the right time. He is now taking wickets consistently. Rauf’s rhythm and performance will be crucial for Qalandars in the upcoming matches.”

Rauf has been in good form throughout PSL Season 10, taking nine wickets in seven matches. He currently ranks among the top ten bowlers of the tournament.

In the recent clash against Islamabad United, Rauf delivered a match-winning spell, claiming 4 wickets for 31 runs in 3.5 overs, playing a pivotal role in Qalandars' victory.