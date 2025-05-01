PSL 10: Karachi Kings win toss, elect to bat first against Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan (Left) and Karachi Kings captain David Warner (Right) during the toss time ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 01, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to bat first against Multan Sultans in the 20th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (C), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Curtis Campher, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah

Karachi Kings: David Warner (C), Tim Siefert, James Vince, Omair Bin Yousuf, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Mohammad Nabi, Fawad Ali, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Mir Hamza

Head-to-Head

Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans have faced each other 16 times. Both teams have won seven matches each, while two encounters ended with no result.

Matches: 16

Multan Sultans Wins: 7

Karachi Kings Wins: 7

No Result: 2

Form Guide

It’s a must-win game for Multan Sultans to stay alive in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 after suffering consecutive defeats.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings will look to regain their winning form after narrowly losing their recent clash against Quetta Gladiators by five runs.

Multan Sultans: L, L, L, W, L (Most Recent First)

Karachi Kings: L, W, L, W, L