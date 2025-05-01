PCB expands reforms committee to address domestic cricket woes

Lahore Region Blues' players celebrate winning the National T20 Cup after beating Peshawar Region at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on March 28, 2025. — PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially expanded its Domestic Revamping and Reforms Committee, growing its size from five to thirteen members.

This announcement, made on Thursday, comes in response to growing internal resistance and concerns regarding the proposed changes to the domestic cricket structure.

A formal notification from the PCB confirms the inclusion of eight new members, aimed at providing a broader range of perspectives as part of the ongoing reforms.

Originally formed on May 23, the five-member committee was tasked with submitting recommendations to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi within five working days. However, no new deadline has been provided following the committee's expansion.

Sources reveal that the original committee was focused on a major overhaul of the domestic cricket system, which includes reducing the number of domestic teams from 18 (representing 16 regions) to just 9.

This bold move aims to improve the quality of cricket by concentrating resources on fewer, more competitive teams, with the hope that it will better prepare players for international cricket.

Despite a record number of matches in recent seasons, concerns about the overall standard of domestic cricket persist. The initial committee's composition, which included only one regional representative—Khawaja Nadeem—was met with objections regarding the lack of fair regional representation.

In response, the expanded committee now includes six additional regional association presidents, many of whom also serve on the PCB Governing Board, ensuring that regional voices are better represented in the decision-making process.

Furthermore, Director of Domestic Cricket Abdullah Khurram Niazi and Senior GM Domestic Junaid Zia, who were previously under scrutiny, have also been added to the committee, signaling a possible shift in leadership within domestic operations.

Notably, the reform panel features a blend of cricket and non-cricket professionals, including former interim head coach Aaqib Javed and ex-chief selector Wahab Riaz, alongside key PCB officials such as COO Sameer Syed and Advisor to the Chairman Bilal Afzal.